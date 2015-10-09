Join us for this live webinar on Wednesday, October 28 at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. Register now for free!

When marketers talk about frankenstacks, they’re referring to the labryinthian maze of solutions — aka challenges — they face in meeting today’s insatiable demand for actionable analytics into their audiences. Building on legacy platforms, integrating external vendors, cobbling it all together can become nightmarish.

Add in the myriad data silos: customer data, inventory data, log data, search data, reporting, analytics, CRM, session data, often each with different vendors supporting each — and a nightmare turns into a night terror.

It’s why VB Insight undertook a massive investigation into the marketing data vendor landscape and revealed critical insights — insights vital in helping marketers make informed decisions.

We surveyed over 1,000 marketers to learn what’s working for them right now, and what’s not. We found out the tools they’re relying on, and what’s meeting expectations and what’s falling short.

We covered these types of vendors in detail, and found some surprising outcomes.

Brand analytics

Audience insights

CRO

Mobile/app analytics

E-commerce

Ad effectiveness

Cross-platform/campaign management

Big data/unstructured/predictive

CX/Customer service

SEO/SEM

For example, ad effectiveness vendors scored the lowest of all on abilitiy to meet marketers’ needs, while brand analytics are in good shape with the biggest issues focused on price and integration.

With all these different solutions, it’s not wonder marketers are feeling overwhelmed at the choices staring them down.

No need. You could read the entire report, or you could join us for an hour to hear VB Analyst Jon Cifuentes give you the most important learnings that will help guide critical marketing analytic deecision going forward.

In this webinar, you will learn:

How modern marketers have already started implementing the same powerful machine learning being used by Facebook and Amazon.

How companies like The Next Web have found success in repeatedly maximizing engagement through 1:1.

What types of insights that machine learning will surface for you faster and with greater accuracy than previously available.

