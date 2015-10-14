Missed it? You can still get this important webinar on-demand. Access it here for free.

Personalization is as buzzy a word as any today with marketers racing to turn critical consumer data into hyper-relevant interactions. However, the potential that mobile offers to maximize consumer relevancy is vastly overlooked.

We’re talking about the devices that consumers keep by their side every waking moment — and then some. And because of that, the range of data available through mobile makes details such as consumer purchases and website visits seem oh-so-limited.

Want to know a consumers’ true interests? Tap into the apps they most use. If they’re using food and recipe apps, parenting apps, and a fitness-tracker, you probably know you’re dealing with a tech-saavy active mom. If they’re using Bands in Town, Spotify, and Stubhub a lot, you probably have a sports- and music-loving Millennial male.

Of course, there’s the treasure chest of location-based data that can tell you precisely where consumers have been, and even where they’re headed. That same mom may be visiting city parks, daycare centers, as well as Sephora, Starbucks, and Safeway — and revealing the things she’s doing there.

We’re still in a nascent stage of capitalizing on all this data and VB’s reports on both mobile marketing automation and personalization are helping marketers get a better understanding of what’s needed to do so.

In this one-hour webinar, Tune mobile economist John Koetsier will be joined by Jesse Grittner, senior director of strategy and analytics for the data and analytics company Aimia. Together, they’ll share how marketers are leveraging data — and insights — to make connections with consumers that five years ago would have been inconceivable. You might say the leap forward that mobile has given personalization is what makes smart phones truly live up to their name.

What you’ll learn:

How to use mobile devices to zero in on those tough customers

Get insight on VB Insight’s latest personalization research

Hear tips from the top experts in personalization and mobile presence.

Speakers:

John Koetsier, Mobile Economist, Tune

Jesse Grittner, Senior Director, Loyalty, Strategy and Analytics, Aimia



Moderator:

Wendy Schuchart, Analyst, VentureBeat

