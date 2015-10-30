Every new interactive medium has a “time to porn,” and virtual reality likely hit that mark within the first hour of conception back in the ’90s.

But what’s the “time to horror porn” timeline look like for Virtual Reality? Well, I wasn’t exactly looking out for that metric, but Virtual Real Porn, a company that specializes in providing erotic virtual experiences, straightened me out and informed me this important milestone was hit today, with its horror-themed Virtual Reality Halloween Special. (It’s obviously not safe for work; the preview is free, and the full uncensored version for $6)

Porn showing up in virtual reality isn’t necessarily a new thing, and if anything, it’s a sign that the medium has reached a certain point of maturity (pun not intended). Porn can often be an influential force, pulling people towards a medium they otherwise may have not tried.

But horror-porn?

So what do you need to run this thing? Well, Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR, and Google Cardboard users will be able to try the first part of the horror porn experience for free. If you’re using an Oculus Rift, you’ll have a number of options on how to run the video, but Virtual Real Porn recommends its own Virtual Real Player. Samsung Gear VR owners will need to run Milk VR and Oculus 360 Video. Android users need to pick up the AAA VER Cinema Cardboard 3D SBS app, while iPhone owners should use Mobile VR Station and Kool Eyes apps.

As for the premise of this “pornorror” experience, the viewer takes the role of a man who is on vacation with a woman (Harmony Reigns) in a mysterious hotel. Hanky-panky gets a rockin’ and a rollin’, when the moment keeps getting ruined by mysterious rolling blackouts. With each power outage, a creepy female apparition keeps getting closer and closer to our avatar.

Our hero apparently has the libido of a crate of Viagra and the mobility of a wet sleeping bag, because these frightening visions neither kill the mood nor motivate him to get up off the damned bed.

The ghost eventually reaches him and … blackness. The free experience stops there. I’m guessing the very next shot is the hotel manager fixing the power, with the couple arranging their luggage, arguing over which bistro to have lunch at, and eventually posting pictures of foreign food on their social media pages.