Today Twitter is making its Answers analytics tool available as a kit for everyone from developers to executives.

The new kit is available on Fabric for both iOS and Android.

Since Answers first broke out of Crashlytics last winter, Twitter has been busy adding new features to the toolkit. In July, the company released a new version of the SDK with a feature called Events, designed to track user engagement with real-time actions and events. And two weeks ago, Twitter added an insights tool to Answers, allowing the kit to relay information about a user’s gender, location, and interests.

Crashlytics clients get automatic access to the new kit, and those with Fabric can access Answers from the Fabric dashboard.