We now know when (and where) to expect Overwatch.

While a full announcement will likely come today during BlizzCon, a splash page (that’s now gone) featuring the image above on Battle.net revealed that Blizzard’s team-based shooter is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC next spring. This also confirms that Overwatch is coming to consoles. A listing on Amazon for a collector’s edition lists a June 21 release date.

The splash image actually promotes something called Overwatch: Origins Edition. This means that the game could still be free-to-play, with the retail version offering a bundle of in-game items. Blizzard has recently released free-to-play games Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft and Heroes of the Storm.

Reddit user Jammiedo claims to have found more info on the Origins Edition from European retailer GAME’s website, claiming it will include 21 Heroes and five skins:

Blackwatch Reyes (Reaper)

Strike-Commander Morrison (Soldier: 76)

Overgrown Bastion

Security Chief Pharah

Slipstream Tracer

It’ll also include Overwatch-themed content for several Blizzard Entertainment games:

Heroes of the Storm — Tracer Hero

World of Warcraft — Baby Winston Pet

StarCraft II Portraits

Hearthstone Cardback

Diablo III — Mercy Wings

While Blizzard has depended on the same three brands for years (Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo), Overwatch is a completely new IP. It’s success could open up a whole new source of income, and it could help Blizzard further expand into the console market (which it started to do with console versions of Diablo III).