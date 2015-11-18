Oracle announced it has enhanced its Oracle Marketing Cloud to help marketers connect with increasingly digital-savvy customers. These innovations are part of a growing platform war among the various marketing cloud players, including Salesforce, Adobe, Marketo, and Demandbase.

The upgrades, Oracle said, let marketers orchestrate mobile customer engagement, clearly attribute revenue to marketing activities, and optimize experiences for individual customers.

The new release includes enhancements to the marketing cloud’s sales tools, which will “help salespeople better understand the profile of their individual contacts and engage them with relevant content,” Oracle said in a statement. One enhancement makes pre-loaded campaigns and content accessible on mobile devices. Another improves the salesperson’s view of the customer through a new Google Chrome Extension.

Oracle adds more out-of-the-box in-app messaging options to help marketers deliver the right message within mobile apps. And the in-app messaging can be planned as part of a larger campaign that includes email, social, push notifications, and other channels.

A new self-service tool lets marketers build integrations that send audience data from the Oracle Data Management Platform (DMP) into other digital advertising and media platforms, such as demand-side platforms, ad networks, and website optimization tools.

The platform adds multivariate testing, which goes a step beyond traditional A/B testing, Oracle said. The tool can test the performance of up to eight versions of the same marketing message by analyzing variables, including subject lines, content, and the sender of the message.

And finally, Oracle announced a new set of dashboards designed to let marketers attribute conversions to specific content and interactions. Marketers can also build customized reports based on specific engagement and conversion metrics.

“As we look ahead to 2016, marketing’s ability to modernize existing processes and embrace data, technology and content will increasingly define the success of organizations across all industries,” said Kevin Akeroyd, senior vice president and general manager at Oracle Marketing Cloud. “For many marketers, this will require a significant transformation and that is why we are so focused on making marketing technology more integrated, more holistic and, frankly, easier to use.”