Tim O’Reilly had a point when he said, “We’re entering a new world in which data may be more important than software.” For most organizations, data has become the most important factor in making business decisions. Data analytics have become so crucial that brands are predicted to increase spending on the category by 73 percent over the next three years — while for big market cap B2C companies, the increase is closer to 100 percent.

As the budget and importance of data analytics increase, so does the difficulty in compiling all of the relevant information for your product. Marketing in an omnichannel world means dealing with multiple formats, measurements, and reports. As you can imagine, the results are far from pretty. In a recent VentureBeat Insight report, 65 percent of marketers said they lacked the ability to measure marketing impact accurately. Which means a lot of informative data is going to waste.

So, how are marketers expected to manage the complexities of sorting and analyzing with the end goal of developing insight-rich strategies?

For starters, it’s essential to select the vendors that fit your brand and measure the right information effectively and as effortlessly as possible. Is your analytic partner satisfying all of your needs? How do they compare to others? Our report surveyed over 1,000 marketing analytic professionals across 10 key data use cases — and outlines the top vendors available for every use case.

In this not-to-be-missed webinar, VentureBeat analyst Jon Cifuentes will share the essential takeaways from the report, giving you a vital crash course in what’s needed to leverage predictive analytics to their full potential and outlining the partners needed to get you there.

He’ll be joined by Yeoman Technologies CEO Michael Healey, who will share insights into data visualizations and their important role in predictive marketing. We’re living in a data-driven world, so you can’t afford to let this webinar pass you by.

In this webinar, you’ll:

Discover the top platforms marketers are using to measure marketing impact from multiple sources

Learn best practices for managing your marketing data and making sense of the chaos

Get the secrets of marketing intelligence from today’s experts in top companies

Speakers:

Jon Cifuentes, research analyst, VentureBeat

Michael Healey, CEO, Yeoman Technologies

Susan Fant, University of Alabama, Professor Masters of Marketing Specialization

Moderator:

Wendy Schuchart, Analyst, VentureBeat

