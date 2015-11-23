Here’s a list of today’s tech funding stories, updated as the day unfolds. Tip us here if you have a deal to share.

Learning tool Quizlet raises $12M led by USV

Union Square Ventures led a $12 million series A round for peer-to-peer learning tool Quizlet, the firm announced today through a blog post.

The startup originally wasn’t interested on raising outside capital because it was profitable, according to the post. It was this year that Quizlet decided to take on the investment from USV, along with more capital from Costanoa Venture Capital, Altos Ventures, and Owl Ventures.

The funding round will be used to expand the company’s international reach as well as building its product’s technology.

Healthcrowd raises $2.1M seed round

Healthcrowd, a startup that wants to help health providers to engage with patients, announced today that it raised $2.1 million in funding. Startup Capital Ventures led the round, followed by Herlitz Capital, Healthy Ventures, Band of Angels, and Berkeley Angel Network.

The seed round, the San Mateo, California-based startup said, will be used to scale “operations to support increased demand for its enterprise healthcare communications” service.

Indian home furnishing service Rentomojo announced today that it took in a $2 million “pre-series A” investment from Accel Partners and IDG Ventures. IDG Ventures’ Venkatesh Peddi and Accel Partners’ Prashanth Prakash will join Rentomojo’s board. Read more

A couple of ex-­Google AdWords guys, Todd Saunders and Dan Pratt, have launched a software platform called AdHawk to help companies navigate the often-choppy waters of multiplatform online advertising.

AdHawk goes into private beta today, Saunders and Pratt said. The two also announced a $1.4 million seed round led by New York-based Zelkova Ventures, with participation from Techstars Ventures, ex-Google exec Margaret Lawrence, and others.

