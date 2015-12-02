SendGrid, a platform that delivers 20 billion marketing and transactional emails per month, is introducing a new set of campaign features.

The new feature set allows marketers to launch and optimize campaigns including customer retention, customer acquisition, newsletter communications, promotional email, and product and company announcements.

How is that accomplished?

The focus of the announcement is on enabling closer customer relationships through greater relevance. The new features include contact management and segmentation capabilities, as well as testing and optimization.

Email marketers are increasingly turning to marketing automation vendors for greater segmentation capabilities and options to create detailed, trigger-based journeys to reach the right customers at the right times. Email marketing vendors have been responding by building out their own personalization-related features.

SendGrid’s new features will help email marketers understand, more finely segment, and each their audiences in the right ways.

As email marketers continue to focus on personalization (and consumers increasingly expect it), email marketing vendors will continue to invest in related capabilities. For more on email personalization, see our latest report: “Email Personalization: Increase opens, clicks, and revenue with the right strategies and technologies [A Practitioner Guide].”

SendGrid’s blog post provides additional details on the announcement and the features included.