As our world becomes more smartphone driven (we’ll reach 2 billion worldwide in 2016 ) , it’s imperative for marketers to take full advantage of mobile to reach maximum success for their brands. But for many marketers, coming up with a surefire mobile strategy is harder than it looks. Navigating the mobile advertising ecosphere can present a mystifying challenge.

The need to master the space is urgent when you consider that mobile users are indeed engaging with ads. As discovered in VentureBeat’s report on Brands and Mobile advertising, 66 percent of consumers have tapped on a local business ad via mobile, with restaurants and fast food services leading the pack. And when advertisers hit the sweet spot, 49 percent of consumers will, at minimum, pay attention to their ads.

But what is that sweet spot? Lazily porting desktop ads to smartphones are guaranteed for failure, as smartphone users are a different beast with their own expectations. You can’t just slap any bland ad and expect mobile users to go wild for it. In the very personal space of mobile devices, you have to make mobile marketing unique to the viewer, as our report indicates that personalized messages achieved 200 percent more conversions than general messages.

If you’re newer to the mobile world, you may not be aware of other potential risks that come with making the jump. Falling victim to fraud in the mobile ecosystem comes at a high cost. Mobile advertisers were cheated out of $1 billion in 2013, while 2015 will see $6.3 billion in ad fraud. This is a serious problem for brands who want to advertise at scale, as devious methods of automated clicks, engagements, and traffics by bots will damage your long term strategy.

Also worth noting is the tremendous success of video, as mobile game publishers earned 9X the revenue through video monetization. This valuable piece of information has been common knowledge for mobile-first companies, but only recently are major brands starting to get the picture.

Advertising through mobile may seem like a a complex maze at times, but VentureBeat analyst Jon Cifuentes and Scott Monty of Ford Motor Corporation, will demystify the landscape and give you essential takeaways on how to survive and thrive in the mobile world. Learn the right way to push your brand via mobile advertising and make sure your investment doesn’t go to waste. You’ll also learn how to develop the best innovative and multi-platform apps that are perfect for your business.

In this webinar, you’ll learn how to:

Determine the ROI of your mobile app investments

Partner with software developers to create innovative, multi-platform apps

Leverage programmatic transactions with analytics

Incorporate insight from social media, public data, and in-house information to create more complete customer profiles

Expand into mobile ad search.

Speakers:

Jon Cifuentes, Analyst, VB Insight

Scott Monty, Principal and Author, former head of global social media, Ford Motor Corporation

Moderator:

Wendy Schuchart, Analyst, VentureBeat

More speakers to be announced