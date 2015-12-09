Minecraft is one of the best-selling games ever made, and Microsoft wants fans to know that it is constantly working to make it better — even on mobile.

Microsoft and Minecraft developer Mojang published a blog today that highlights the many improvements the Pocket Edition version has seen over the last year. This is important, because the mobile version is how many fans — and especially kids — enjoy their first interaction with the blocky Lego-like world. But as players grow more versed in Minecraft on their iOS, Android, or Windows 10 devices, they may begin to crave a deeper experience. But Pocket Edition lags behind the PC version of Minecraft in terms of features. For example, the PC game was recently updated to version 1.9, and almost none of the additions from that — like the attack strength mechanic and dual wielding are in Pocket Edition. And while that might frustrate some savvy gamers, Microsoft and Mojang have made numerous updates to the mobile version to keep most people happy. It has already surpassed 30 million copies sold on smartphones and tablets, and it is still one of the top purchased premium-priced games on iOS and Android, according to tracking site App Annie.

Microsoft’s focus on Pocket Edition is crucial because the game still sells so well. By supporting this community of players with updates, Microsoft can keep those fans talking about Minecraft with their friends, which is a marketing strategy that has worked well so far.

To that end, Microsoft released a new trailer for Minecraft: Pocket Edition that shows off some of the things you can do in the game thanks to updates that went live in 2015.

Check it out:

Mojang provided a list of the updates from the last year to really emphasize just how much it has improved. Here is the changelog directly from the developer: