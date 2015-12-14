Nancy Nardin, David Brierley, Mike Weinberg and Donal Daly are talking how you can take your sales team performance from meh to WOW. Hit this webinar on demand and learn essential secrets on maximizing sales performance for your team.

Far too many sales managers spend too much time doing anything but sales.

From seemingly endless email chains to seeking important data concealed in spreadsheets or complex CRM systems, they occupy their days removed from value-added tasks like one-on-one meetings with sales reps or gleaning accurate insights that drives sales. It should hardly be a surprise, then, that studies find most deals don’t close on the predicted date — if they even close at all.

Even the most driven sales managers, those who use the analytics tools available to them in CRM apps, face challenges discerning the answers they need from the data they can access. Most analytics are predictive, (outlining what may occur) or prescriptive (detailing how an organization should react); however, sales managers need descriptive analytics, which tell them what data means in the context of a particular contract win (or loss). Without this insight, sales numbers will continue to surprise sales managers.

“If you buy into the premise that surprises are bad or that information is power… then every day you need to know what’s going on in your business,” says sales expert Donal Daly, CEO of the TAS Group during a VentureBeat webinar ‘The Secret to Maximizing Sales Performance . ’ “Is my biggest deal in the hands of my weakest rep? Did my forecast just shift? What’s happening to my win rate?”

Consultant and author Mike Weinberg, David Brierley, VP at Pyramid Analytics, and Nancy Nardin, President, Smart Selling Tools, joined Daly on the webinar. According to the panelists, sales managers can maximize sales performance if they:

Spend more one-on-one time with sales representatives

Use sales management software that integrates with CRM applications

Leverage the right data to drive productivity

A sales management tool should improve productivity, reduce repetitive tasks, allow a sales manager to engage in higher-value activities, and be easily adoptable by sales reps, says Nardin.

“You didn’t go into sales to become a data analyst or to pore through spreadsheets and figure them out. So the tool will reduce the heavy lifting and allow you to spend the time on what you were hired to do, which are the more higher-value activities,” she says.

By knowing early on which deals are likely to run into problems, through greater insight into the pipeline, and knowledge about an organization’s sales cadence, sales managers are less likely to encounter unexpected surprises. They also can spend more time working closely with sales reps to help individuals boost their own overall productivity.

Sales managers accomplish this by answering a series of questions, including:

What are my must-win contracts?

Do I have any inactive or stalled deals in my pipeline?

What happened to each sales person’s deals last month or quarter?

Are we losing contracts late in the sales cycle? Who is winning them?

What differences are there between our performance for qualified opportunities, those that reach Stage 2 or Stage 3 in the sales funnel, and all our opportunities?

By analyzing data using software designed specifically for sales managers, sales professionals can get answers to these age-old questions, then use this insight to reallocate or refocus resources, adjust forecasts, and avoid surprises.

Speakers:

Donal Daly, CEO, The TAS Group

Mike Weinberg, Consultant, The New Business Sales Coach

Nancy Nardin, President, Smart Selling Tools

David Brierley, VP EMEA & APJ, Pyramid Analytics

