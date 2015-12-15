Final Fantasy fans got something they’ve been wanting for years — more Cloud.

Cloud is joining Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS today. The character costs $6 on one platform or $7 for a cross-buy. Nintendo made the announcement today during the last Nintendo Direct focused on the games. He comes with a stage based on Midgar, the city from Final Fantasy VII.

Nintendo revealed that Cloud would come to Smash 4 last month. He was a surprising addition. Smash Bros. has had third-party characters before, but Cloud is from Final Fantasy VII, a game heavily associated with the PlayStation brand. Corrin from Fire Emblem Fates and Bayonetta are also coming to Smash 4.