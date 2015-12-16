Join Stewart Rogers with his guests Daytrotter’s Sean Moeller, Metia’s Amber Whiteman and VB Insight’s own Andrew Jones for an engaging discussion on how to “fake it” while you make it with marketing technology, giving an exclusive first look at the upcoming VB Insight report. Register here for free.





“Aim for the Moon. If you miss, you may hit a star.” W. Clement Stone’s inspirational quote serves as great motivation for many would-be entrepreneurs and startup companies. In the business world, the annual Fortune 500 list — which ranks the most successful businesses based on publicly filed financial statements— would definitely qualify as moon status. Who wouldn’t want to aim to be just like them?

Unfortunately, for many startups it’s almost impossible to match the success of the Fortune 500 companies. With such a limited budget, there’s no way startups can afford the same marketing technology used by those CEOs to propel them to the top. Just the same, the pressure to become highly successful is increasing.

In a VentureBeat Insight report, The State of Marketing Analytics: Insights in the age of the customer , 65 percent of marketers are getting more pressure from their board or CEO to prove their value. However, 65 percent also feel they lack the ability to accurately measure marketing impact.

In the same report, brands are planning to increasing their budgets on marketing analytics by 73 percent over the next few years, while the number for big market cap B2C companies (those with up to $10 billion in revenue) is close to 100 percent. With such an increase in marketing spending, it may seem like a steep hill for startups to climb to compete against their more-established competitors.

Poring over the Fortune 500 list can feel like picking up a pop-culture magazine and seeing pictures of celebrities wearing beautiful and expensive clothing. We all wish we could dress like Taylor Swift or Jon Hamm, but their luxurious fashion is out of our range — which is why those same magazines often feature tips for buying similar clothing at a much more affordable cost. In business, wouldn’t it be great if we could get advice about how smaller businesses can perform like one of the Fortune 500, but without spending as much money as they do.

We’ve got you covered. In this webinar, hosted by the industry’s best, you’ll learn cheap and effective alternatives to successful marketing technologies used by the pros. Educate yourself on the techniques that will put your business on top, while maintaining a moderate budget. It’s time to start aiming for the Moon.

By attending this webinar, you’ll:

Find out which marketing technologies have the most ‘enterprise-class’ users

Discover free or cheap alternatives to start using today

Learn the limitations of those more cost-effective solutions

Get the scoop on the up-and-coming products making waves

Speakers:

Stewart Rogers, Director of Marketing Research, VentureBeat

Sean Moeller, Founder and CEO, Daytrotter

Amber Whiteman, VP, Metia

Andrew Jones, VB Insight Analyst, VentureBeat

Moderator:

Wendy Schuchart, Analyst, VentureBeat

This webinar is sponsored by SalesFusion.