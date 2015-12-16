Join this live webinar and learn how to break down borders for coveted global expansion. It’s your chance to learn from and ask questions of those who have been there before: 99Designs CMO Pam Webber, Talent Inc. CMO Diego Lomanto, and VB Director of marketing technology, Stewart Rogers.

It takes more than simple translation tools to spell success in international markets. It takes careful analysis of factors such as local competitors, the region’s income levels, and the ability to team up with or acquire partners proficient in the area and market, says Pam Webber, CMO at 99designs and a panelist on our upcoming webinar, “ How to spell ‘success’ everywhere in the world .”

The online graphic design marketplace, which was founded in Australia, generates 93 percent of its revenue outside its homeland. But before businesses take any of those steps, they must scrupulously assess their product or service to see how it fits in the prospective international market and whether there’s a real need, she says.

“You have to first be honest with yourself: Can you deliver on that core promise to customers?” says Webber. “Is that core promise even relevant to your customers?”

A local bakery, for example, may make the best bread in town, but could it really serve a pressing need thousands of miles from home, she asks. For its part, 99designs exports its blend of choice and value through offices in four countries and partnerships in a growing number of lands, says Webber. Over the past year, 99designs tripled new customer growth rates in the United Kingdom and Germany, and doubled new customer growth rates in the United States, she says.

The company melds together a strategy of partnership and acquisition to ensure it’s using the most appropriate communication tools, phraseology, imagery, and marketing channels in each region. Yahoo, for example, is very strong in Japan, while Google dominates most of the remaining nations, says Webber. In Brazil, many prospective clients use WhatsApp, a tool most U.S. employees and customers have heard of but don’t use, she adds.

“The other thing every company should consider is how the macroeconomic factors are changing. The dollar’s value massively influenced pricing,” says Webber. “You have to be watchful of things that can impact demand, such as currency exchange rates.”

The VentureBeat webinar will discuss how marketers can build an international brand, using lessons learned from Webber and fellow speakers Stewart Rogers, director of marketing technology at VentureBeat, and Diego Lomanto, CMO of Talent Inc.

