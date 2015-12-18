We all consume enough of it to know that content marketing can range from killer to what-were-they-thinking? Get the insights, tips and tricks you need to create a killer content marketing strategy that translates to real results.

2015 is almost over and depending on your content marketing strategy, your business either had one of its best years or the worst. For those in the latter, your lackluster strategy could be attributed to failure to distinguish yourself from the competition, delivering superficial messages to your users, and other important issues. Even those who were successful this year need to take caution as the content marketing field will become even more crowded in 2016.

According to Content Marketing Institute’s 2016 Content Marketing Benchmarks, Budgets, and Trends report, 77 percent of B2C marketers and 76 percent of B2B marketers expect to produce more content than they did in 2015. As this report shows, businesses are turning towards content marketing at a higher rate, which means it will be even harder to distinguish your brand from among the others in 2016 and the next. Given the challenges ahead, what steps can your business take now to make sure you’ll have a successful content marketing strategy for the future?

In the VentureBeat Insight report, The State of Marketing Technology 2015, over 1,700 consumers and experts were surveyed about the direction marketing is heading.

It’s been said before and again, but personalization is the key to getting consumers to notice and engage with your brand. When Docusign — the digital document signing company — began to personalize with advertising that included the target company’s name, and sent them to a website personalized by industry for relevant content, the company saw a 300 percent increase in page views. After investing more in the campaign, Docusign saw a 22 percent increase in its sales pipeline, and 59 percent of its targeted companies visiting the website.

Video — which accounts for 55 percent of mobile traffic — is another essential tool for content marketing. In 2013, travel company Airbnb invited its customers all over the world to create a short film about a traveling piece of paper by submitting Vine videos. Over 750 Vine videos were submitted to Airbnb and agency partner Mullen, with 100 being used to create the four minutes and thirty seconds film. The film — which was released first on the Sundance Channel and later online — has generated over 300,000 views on YouTube. Great results that cost little to produce.

Also, devising a content marketing strategy must come first, before establishing a social strategy. Social platforms like Facebook and Twitter are essential in getting your brand across to millions of users online, but every brand must have an interesting story to share. What would make your intended audience care about what you’re saying and want to share it with others? If you can’t come up with any compelling content relevant to your users, then you can’t attract their attention — nor their wallets.

Which is why you must prepare a clear vision of your brand before presenting it online. Determine the goals for your social media page: What piece of information would do best on which social media site? How should you present this information? And what do you want your audience to do with this information?

Many have only scratched the surface on what they need to be aware of in producing a full-proof content marketing strategy for success.

When the webinar concludes, you’ll know:

How to design a content marketing program that complements your marketing initiatives

The way to find your voice – and how to adhere to it across media and platforms

Which internal professionals to target for particular platforms (and how to get them to agree to do it)

The benefits of content marketing, such as lead generation, expanded social presence, cementing brand recognition, and building individual executives’ brands

How to determine the ROI of content marketing, plus the tools and metrics to use.

Speakers:

Stewart Rogers , Director of Marketing Technology, VB Insight

, Director of Marketing Technology, VB Insight Mitchell Reichgut, CEO, Jun Group

CEO, Jun Group Chase Hooley, Senior Manager, Content Marketing, MapR Technologies

Senior Manager, Content Marketing, MapR Technologies Wendy Schuchart, Moderator, VentureBeat

