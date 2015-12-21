C-c-c-combo breaker!

Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting a handful of cool games for their Xbox One and Xbox 360 next month. Microsoft revealed that it is giving away all the DLC for the first season of its Killer Instinct fighting game along with one of the best action role-playing games on the Xbox 360.

As always, these games are only playable if you maintain an active Xbox Live Gold membership.

Here’s the full list:

Xbox One games

Killer Instinct: Season 1 Ultra Edition

Killer Instinct is the free-to-play fighting game that debuted alongside Xbox One, but — of course — Microsoft also sold a ton of downloadable content for the modern revival of the Nintendo 64 and arcade classic. The Season 1 Ultra Edition will give you every character and other content Microsoft released in the first year of the game’s life.

Zheros

Zheros is a 3D action brawler that looks like it plays like those old Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and The Simpsons arcade games. It is a new release, and it supports cooperative multiplayer. This is the first time that a brand new game has launched on Games With Gold — although Microsoft has previously introduced games to Xbox One through this promotion that debuted first on PC. This includes Volgarr the Viking.

Xbox 360 games (backward compatible with Xbox One)

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Publisher Square Enix’s update of the Deus Ex franchise took gamers to future Detroit where everyone is cyber-racist against people who get mechanical implants. It’s a smart, fun noir experience that will work on your Xbox One, and you can play it now to get ready for the sequel’s release in August.

Dirt Showdown

This is a 2012 rally racer that critics at the time claimed wasn’t worth the $50 asking price. Well, I guess it’s good that we can finally play it for no extra cost with our Gold subscriptions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JHxfFFBuOI