OhMiBod believes in combining tech and sexual health. So the startup is announcing today that it has created a Bluetooth-connected kegel exerciser so women can strengthen their pelvic floor muscles — and have more intense orgasms.

The Lovelife Krush exerciser includes haptic feedback (both visual and vibratory) and voice-guided training programs to aid women with exercises for their pubococcygeal muscles (PC). The sex tech manufacturer will also show its The Art and Science of Love interactive app, or TASL, which works with the kegel exerciser.

The New Hampshire company is showing the products at the iProducts (Apple related) section at 2016 International CES this week. The Lovelife Krush uses Bluetooth 4.0 (low-energy version) and built-in sensors. The exerciser is an “internable,” or something that can be located within the body.

“The majority of women experience a weakening of the pelvic floor due to childbirth and age,” said Suki Dunham, founder of OhMiBod, in a statement. “Our Lovelife Krush measures the pressure, control, endurance, and grip of PC muscles and helps women strengthen them through training challenges. Stronger PC muscles can lead to stronger, more intense orgasms. They also aid in keeping incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse at bay.”

The new TASL app can be used to guide women through PC muscle fitness training with enhanced lifestyle tracking and dashboard monitoring. The app can also be used for pleasure, as it features built-in patterns and “gamification” to motivate users to achieve training goals that, in turn, will unlock hidden features.

“Studies have shown a direct correlation between healthy sex lives and physical and emotional well-being,” added Dunham. “TASL allows people to put the keys to better sexual health directly in their hands.”

Visitors to the booth can get the Lovelife Krush for $75. The retail price will be $129, and the product is expected to ship in the spring.