Hallowed be thy mobile game.

Metal band Iron Maiden is collaborating with developer Roadhouse Interactive (which has worked on titles like Red Bull Media House and Warhammer 40,000: Carnage) to create a mobile role-playing game based on the band’s mascot, Eddie. The game, called Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast, will come out this summer for iOS and Android platforms.

“Developed in close collaboration with Iron Maiden’s management, players take on the role of the band’s iconic mascot, Eddie, in his many forms — each with unique abilities,” a press release sent to GamesBeat noted. “Players explore new worlds, travel through time, and battle a cast of dramatic and engaging characters drawn from the expansive catalogue of Maiden’s albums and art. Gameplay is enhanced with a soundtrack using songs spanning the band’s entire career, including previously unheard live recordings of Iron Maiden classics adapted for the game by engineer Tony Newton under the close scrutiny of bassist and founding member Steve Harris.”

This actually isn’t the band’s first video game. It released a first-person shooter, Ed Hunter, in 1999 which also served as a greatest hits album.