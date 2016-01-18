One of the year’s most anticipated PlayStation 4 games may also hit Xbox One.

The Witness is a 3D puzzle game from Jonathan Blow, creator of the critically acclaimed Braid. It releases January 26 on PlayStation 4 and PC, with an iOS version to follow. However, an E (for Everyone) rating from the Entertainment Software Rating Board also points to an Xbox One release down the line.

This is the first we’ve heard of a possible Xbox One port, and Blow has previously explained why chose to team up with Sony, with the indie developer and his game included in PlayStation 4’s big reveal. But it makes sense for Blow — who first announced The Witness way back in 2009 — to release his game on as many systems as possible in order to maximize sales. In fact, The Witness website says the game will come to “other platforms a bit later,” beyond PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS.

It’s not unusual for consoles to get timed exclusives, with Rise of the Tomb Raider being one of the biggest recent examples. And by the time The Witness hits Xbox One, maybe someone will have worked out the one puzzle in the game’s 100 hours that Blow says “almost nobody” will be able to solve.