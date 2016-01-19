There are no two ways about it. Adobe is killing it in marketing clouds. We know: We did the research at VB Insight, and we produce what is perhaps the most data-driven and comprehensive report on marketing clouds ever created.

But success hasn’t kept Adobe from adding to its marketing cloud offering.

Today, at Retail’s BIG Show, the National Retail Federation’s 105th annual convention and expo, Adobe is introducing several additions to its marketing cloud and retail offerings. The one that stands out: Data-driven, history-aware remarketing.

Within Adobe’s marketing cloud, retailers can connect consumers’ online behavior with contextual data to create (and send) a user-defined remarketing trigger. This could be an email, push notification, or SMS message, all designed to increase the likelihood of purchase.

How does it work?

The data is captured from Adobe Analytics and then monitored and delivered in Adobe Campaign. If a consumer views a product for several minutes on your website, for example, or watches a video about that product, you can have the solution send an email highlighting that product, maybe incentivizing the customer with a money-off coupon.

All of this happens in real time, immediately after a consumer stops a browsing session. That means your promotional message could be triggered as they move on to another page, abandon their cart, or exit their browser — either immediately or after a predetermined time.

But Adobe’s take on remarketing goes further than that. If you know, via contextual data, that a winter storm is on the horizon, you could use that information to send an in-app push notification that highlights portable power generator offers, for example.

It is the combination of remarketing and historical data that makes this an attractive proposition. The ability to remarket to customers in real time — based on past behavior and with personalized messages — across many messaging channels, gives retailers exciting new options. This is useful to both help increase sales and to improve customer retention.

Historical data also allows users to avoid the scourge of remarketing — pushing consumers toward products they have already purchased. Push notifications that promote a pair of boots, for example, could be sent to any customer that is in the boot-buying segment, but who hasn’t yet purchased a pair.

Adobe is announcing other enhancements and improvements to its Experience Manager and Target solutions at the event, all of which are designed to extend the shopper’s experience by connecting consumers’ online research with in-store personalization.

Adobe’s new marketing tools will be available for demonstration at Adobe Booth #3679 at Retail’s BIG Show, just in time for what is expected to be 2016’s busiest retail period so far — the week ahead of Valentine’s Day.