A Chinese investment firm has launched a new £500 million ($715 million) investment fund specifically for European startups.

London-based Cocoon Networks is a spin-off from China Equity Group — one of the first investors in Baidu, China’s Google equivalent — and Hanxin Capital, a firm with a track record in biotech and cloud computing investments. The ultimate aim of the new fund is to invest in startups “whose products and services show promise and potential for growth in the Chinese market,” across medical, fintech, biotech, fashion tech, and more. In addition to funding, Cocoon Networks is also launching an incubator space in the U.K. capital.

San Francisco-based accelerator Wearable IoT World announced today the launch of the U.S.-Pan Asia IoT Superhighway, an Internet of Things and “emerging technologies” accelerator in Hong Kong. The official launch came after a $4.5 million funding round led by China-based investor Radiant Venture Capital.

TEEC Angel Fund and W Capital are also investors.

