We've tracked over $3.8 billion in acquisitions and IPOs for marketing tech in Q4 of 2015.

With venture capital investments changing significantly in the last two years, the 2016 landscape is shaping up to be a completely different experience than ever before. You may have heard by now how the VC landscape underperformed in Q4 of 2015, but don’t let those news reports fool you into thinking the sky is falling. The volume of deals — in both amounts and frequency — showed VC confidence in marketing tech.

The ink is almost dry on our latest Q4 report — and we’ll be sharing compelling insights from the close of 2015 during this upcoming webinar and what you need to be concerned with as to where VC is trending in the new year.

But it’s interesting to think back just a short time to Q3 of 2015, when many reported doom and gloom with fewer investments than the previous quarter.

However, as indicated in the VentureBeat Insight report “Q3 Marketing Tech Funding Landscape” — which tracked $3.5 billion in fundings — there were actually higher dollar amounts invested than in Q2. Additionally, there were more diverse partners and investors in Q3 than in Q2. Fresh funding nearly kept its pacing with acquisitions, which meant for every consolidation (acquisition), at least one brand new company popped up in its place — another improvement from Q2!

Also, marketing operations — technology geared towards informing marketing decision-making (analytics, resource management, audience insights, etc.) — doubled in Q3 compared to Q2 and received the most funding in the martech category. Analytics became a billion dollar category unto itself again, with Rentrak’s $732 million investment leading the way..

Second to marketing operations was marketing experiences — mobile marketing, ad tech, social, email, search, CX, creative and design, etc. Ad tech, in particular, was ripped in fundings and activity, with 13 new counts of fundings that ranged from $1.6M at the low end (AdAgility) to $125 at the high end (Zeta Interactive).

But that’s all behind us. Our Q4 VC marketing report will contain critical insights for the coming year. Joining us will be some of the best in the industry to shed light on where VC is heading and what it means for the tech business and startups. Get the real goods on where the dollars are going and why, and how you can leverage the landscape to your own benefit.

This webinar will answer:

Which types of companies are gaining funding, and where in the marketing tech universe they fit

Where we’re seeing the biggest areas of consolidation

Who the most involved / most active VCs are

Implications for investors, vendors, and most importantly marketing technology buyers and users

What you need to do to get noticed by the top VC, straight from the VC themselves

Speakers:

Jon Cifuentes, VB Insight analyst, VentureBeat

Lisa Calhoun, Partner, Valor Ventures

Sloan Gaon, CEO, PulsePoint

Ravi Belani, Managing Partner, Alchemist Accelerator, Stanford University

Moderator:

Wendy Schuchart, Analyst, VentureBeat