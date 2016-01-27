Most marketers today accept that cookie-cutter marketing won’t cut it anymore — but applying an identity-driven approach can hold a host of challenges. In our upcoming webinar, we’ll show you how to overcome those challenges — and increase conversions by treating your customers like the individuals they are.





Everyone loves getting special attention — from a friend, a family member, or, yes, even from a marketer. It’s true!

When consumers check their email first thing in the morning, they expect personalized content tailored specifically to them. Unfortunately, in some cases, marketers underestimate the demand for personalization and deliver forgettable batch-and-blast newsletters instead — a guaranteed way to lose subscribers. It’s been stated time and time again that personalization is a must for today’s marketers, but many continue to struggle ineffectively using this essential tool.

In our VentureBeat Insight report on customer identity, 80 percent of consumer-facing companies don’t understand their customers beyond basic demographics and purchasing history. Our report — based on 506 surveyed marketers — also showed that 96 percent of marketers say that building a comprehensive single view of customers is a challenge. Given the troubling statistic regarding two key elements of personalization — data collection and data unification — it’s understandable why so many marketers struggle to incorporate identity into their customer strategy.

The amount of identity-related data used by marketers (or machines) varies, with name and email addresses taking the lead. Our statistics show 57 percent of marketers use email addresses as data sources for personalization, while names made up 45 percent, and location 41 percent. Low-ranking identity-related data, such as psychographics at 8 percent, performed poorly because the information is less available to marketers or too complex to decipher.

However, gathering identity-related data — like what device you use to access the internet — can lead to significant findings, such as Orbitz showing Apple users access more expensive hotel results than Window users, because Apple users spend 30 percent more on average.

Digging deeper into the numbers, we found a majority of marketing automation users cite data unification as the greatest challenge to increasing marketing ROI — 24 percent, to be exact. 22 percent said more relevant content was a challenge to increasing marketing ROI, while 15 percent said cross-channel message coordination. Indeed, the biggest hurdle to identity unification is customers using multiple devices and channels, with data captured and stored in different databases. Because of these problems, email is often used as the “key” to identifying the same user on different devices or channels. However, until that information is given, it’s hard for marketers to make the connection.

