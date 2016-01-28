Facebook has once again expanded access to its livestreaming service, announcing today that everyone in the United States will be able to broadcast from its app, but only if you’re using an iPhone.

If you’re interested in ditching Twitter’s Periscope, Meerkat, or other livestreaming options, you can just open up Facebook and create a new post. In the dialog box, you’ll see a Live Video icon. Enter a description, select an audience you want to share the video with, and then begin broadcasting. Once done, the video will be saved to your timeline just like any other video.

Facebook said that it’s working to bring live video to its Android users “soon,” but didn’t provide a specific timeline on when this would take place.

Debuted in 2015, Facebook Live was originally available to celebrities and those with verified profiles. But over the next few months, the feature became more accessible by journalists and select nonverified users, and even to Page administrators.