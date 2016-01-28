We’re pleased to announce today that GamesBeat 2016 is heading south to Los Angeles. And it’s going to have a new one-day event dubbed VR Pulse to zero-in on the excitement of virtual reality games and entertainment.

Our ninth annual GamesBeat event takes place at the Terranea Resort on August 1 to August 3 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The resort is on the beautiful Pacific Ocean and offers some awesome amenities, like a spa and golf. You can register for the event here.

GamesBeat 2016 brings together top execs, investors, analysts, and entrepreneurs from the hottest companies to explore the gaming industry’s latest trends, growth opportunities, technical directions, and newest monetization opportunities.

Who should attend?

This event is specifically designed for gaming executives, investors, developers, and entrepreneurs. Here’s our link to stories from last year’s event. We’re still contemplating our theme, but last year’s event was all about the Game of Thrones, or the battle among game companies for supremacy.

2016’s topics (so far)

New platforms such as augmented reality and virtual reality; creativity and diversity; game investments; monetization strategies; deals; brands; and esports.

VR Pulse is a one-day event on August 1. It features VR and AR talks as well as a showcase where we’ll highlight curated startups on stage.

We’ll lead into the opening reception for GamesBeat 2016 on the evening of August 1. A full day of sessions follows on August 2, with a second day of talks on August 3.

It’s no accident that our first VR-related event is in Los Angeles, as we know that both games and the larger entertainment industry will be critical in helping this new platform take off.

Our advisory board for this event includes:

Michael Chang, senior vice president of corporate development at NCSoft West

Greg Essig, head of business development at Mobcrush

Megan Gaiser, senior creative leader and strategist; principal at Contagious Creativity

Perrin Kaplan, principal at Zebra Partners

Ophir Lupu, head of games at United Talent Agency

Wanda Meloni, executive director at the Open Gaming Alliance

Ali Moiz, CEO at Vulcun

Maarten Noyons, CEO of the International Mobile Gaming Awards

Ian Sharpe, CEO of Azubu

Mike Vorhaus, president of Magid Advisors

