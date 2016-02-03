The number of factors that affect conversion can surprise even the most seasoned marketer. Join analyst Stewart Rogers to learn what can make or break conversion — and the most effective tools and vendors to catapult CRO.

Register here for free.

You know the old saying, “Don’t judge a book by its cover?” While that phrase may hold true for literature, the tech business is a completely different matter. Like it or not, we often determine quality based on first looks. If something is visually appealing, we engage with it. If something is visually distasteful, we make a complete 180. So, if your website or app is poorly designed or uninteresting to look at, the likelihood of getting users to do what you want them to are slim to none.

Don’t believe a slight change in wording, color, or font size could have a significant impact on your business? In our VentureBeat Insight Report on conversion optimization, Traity CEO and Founder Juan Cartagena explained how a simple change in the company’s logo resulted in huge click-through rates.

“We tested a Facebook advert logo,” Cartagena said. “We spent money on 99designs on the first Traity logo. The different variations had 20 percent ups and downs. So, we grabbed a cartoon from Stockphoto and added Traity to it. It was about 5 minutes of work. The improvement in click-through rate (CTR) was 300 percent.”

Of course, many factors can affect conversion, from CTA’s to website design and email messaging to contact us buttons. And learning how to master these for maximum impact — i.e. conversion rate optimization — isn’t just important because it can bring in customers, but because it’s a cheaper and more effective method than the alternative. Social media sites like Facebook have altered their algorithm to make sure businesses pay up in order for their promotional posts to be noticed.

SocialFlow studied 1.6 million organic (non-paid) social posts from Twitter, Facebook, and Google+ and discovered that 99 percent of those updates create little to no engagements at all. Not counting the cost of tools to manage the process, CRO is relatively free. It also helps you get the most out of your traffic and gain the right type of customer in the process; resulting in a better understanding of the marketplace and potential expansion.

The best CRO tools

You can’t do CRO without the appropriate tools. Different tools and vendors provide different features and functionality. Based on our survey of 2,938 users, respondents used an average of almost five tools each to create the perfect solution. Still, 86 percent of reviewers on the software review site G2 Crowd said that their optimization tools met their requirements at an average rate, and 87 percent even said they were likely to recommend the product they used.

But how do you choose what’s best for you? We dove into more than 30 different CRO tools to determine what they’re good at, what they’re not, and how best to use them.

For a more in-depth look at CRO and how it can improve your business — and to learn the value each vendor and platform brings to the table — tune into our webinar hosted by VentureBeat’s Director of Marketing Technology Stewart Rogers.

Don’t miss out!

Register here for free.

You’ll leave knowing:

What makes up CRO

Some of the best tactics – such as A/B split tests, website heat mapping, mobile, and performance tracking

Some of the best and worst tools on the market today based on VB Insight’s Conversion Optimization report

Must-have — and unnecessary — features

The impact CRO can have on your brand

Speakers:

Stewart Rogers, Director of marketing technology, VentureBeat

Wendy Schuchart, Analyst, VentureBeat