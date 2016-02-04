The peaceful month of May is no more. Doom is debuting on May 13.

Bethesda Softworks announced that the remake of the pioneering first-person shooter game Doom will debut worldwide on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on that day as part of an attempt to regain the title of being the most influential video game ever made. When the original Doom came out in 1993, it perfected the first-person shooter computer game and spawned a whole series of sequels and a multibillion-dollar first-person shooter market. The most recent entry in the series, Doom 3, debuted in 2004. To date, more than 10 million copies of Doom have been sold.

Doom is under development at Id Software, the Mesquite, Texas-based game studio that created the original title. That original team has long since disbanded, but Bethesda has kept the fire going with a new generation of developers.

This new Doom features multiplayer deathmatch, “relentless demons,” impossibly destructive guns, and fast and fluid movement. The basic story is that a bunch of demons come through a portal from Hell to Mars, and you, as a marine working for the United Aerospace Corporation, have to retake the space station from the demons. I have seen hands-on previews of the game. While Doom 3 was a dark and bleak version, this Doom has a lot more bright colors and lighting. I think this is going to be one of the hot games of 2016.

Image Credit: Bethesda

It will have user-generated maps via the Doom SnapMap game editor, which makes it easy to create, play, and share your own Doom “mods.” Bethesda said it will have a premium collector’s edition of Doom for participating retailers. The limited edition was created with TriForce and has a 12-inch tall statue of the game’s familiar demon: The Revenant. This beast stands on an LED-lit base with an internal, slow-spinning turbine from the UAC facility on Mars. And yes, this can be yours for the low, low price of $120 via preorder. Those who preorder the collector’s edition or the standard edition will get the Demon Multiplayer Pack, which contains a unique demon armor set with three skin variations, six metallic paint colors, and three id logo patterns. You’ll also get a set of six Hack Modules, or consumable items.

Bethesda Softworks is owned by ZeniMax Media, based near Washington, D.C. The game isn’t officially rated yet, but we all know it’s going to be mature. You can’t blow demon or marine bodies into little parts and get away with a tamer rating.