Social media is an art form. When done well, social media can lead to significant traffic for your business, no matter how big or small it may be. However, social media can also become a PR nightmare if you fail to understand the community and culture associated with your audience. And with new social media sites popping up every day, it can be a hassle to properly manage and prioritize content. Will this video advertisement perform better on Facebook or Vine? Does this photo on Pinterest make our product look appealing? Is investing time and money on Instagram logical for our brand?

To handle the multitude of social media sites and the requirements that come with , businesses must invest in social media managing tools that adequately deal with your needs, such as analytics, personalization, and scheduled content. In our VentureBeat Insight report, Social media management: Tools, tactics … and how to win, we surveyed 1,133 social media managers, and scored and ranked 28 SMM tools across five key indicators.

The 120-page report demonstrates how big brands are using social media sites like Twitter to establish brand authority. After analyzing 1,600 business Twitter accounts over a nine-day period, we saw that 80 percent of the tweets we counted were made up of the top 219 brands. Nine of the top twenty brands were in the travel business like American Airlines, while six were media organizations like The Independent, and two were in the telecommunications businesses. Clearly, these businesses have a lot to share — but does that mean for other businesses?

When it comes to implementing tools to manage social media, we looked at over 30 platforms — from Hootsuite and Social Flow to Buffer and TweetDeck and many in between. How they rated depended on the measure being evaluated: ease of use, integration with marketing clouds, analysis, engagement, lead generation and more.

