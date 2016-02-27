VR Bangers is one of many porn web sites that is joining the race to virtual reality. The Los Angeles company is in the midst of creating VR porn videos that are shot with 360-degree cameras, so you can look anywhere in the scene in 4K resolution.

Porn is expected to be big on virtual reality, just as it has been with other new technologies such as DVDs, video cassettes, and the Internet. The site comes just in time to capitalize on the pending launches of the Oculus VR and HTC Vive VR headsets. The Oculus Rift and Oculus’s website received 2.7 percent of its referral traffic from VR porn sites between January and November 2015. VR porn is already drawing millions of views, according to data-company Similar Web.

Los Angeles-based VR Bangers promises to make VR porn more accessible than every by offering “ultra-realistic experiences on all devices, even smartphones.” It says its point-of-view porn lets viewers feel like they are “participating in the scene.” You can watch women play naked racquetball or spy on a working woman. There are 15 videos on the site already.

While VR Bangers is going with real videos, others are turning to 3D animation. In May, we reported that SugarDVD, the self-styled Netflix of porn, is already working with a motion-capture studio to build an interactive adult experience.

VR Bangers was founded two years ago to address the boredom viewers feel with conventional porn. The company is dedicated to developments in VR technology to help people get in closer touch with their fantasies. The company’s web platform enables online streaming in Ultra HD 4K resolution, with binaural sound for a more immersive experience. You will be able to watch the content in VR, or just as regular videos on a desktop. It works with a variety of devices, including iOS, Android, tablets, desktops, the Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR, and others.

VR Bangers CEO Daniel Abramovich said in a statement that “The company is looking to close the gap between where the technology is and where porn viewers are, since the market has not yet caught up with the full potential and opportunities presented by virtual reality. At the moment, VR porn is mainly watched by the most technologically savvy people. VR Bangers revolutionizing the process by making it more accessible than ever before, removing the need for any technical knowhow or specialist gadgets.”

The self-funded company is looking for investors. It has four employees.