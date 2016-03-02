The VC landscape for martech remains one of the hottest areas of investment. In this essential webinar, our VB analyst and panel of venture capitalists will fill you in what’s getting commitment from investors — and what you need to do to do get their attention.

The venture capital landscape in 2016 is looking like another winner for investors and startup companies. You may have encountered a few alarming headlines citing the decline of investor confidence, but the truth is far more complex than that.

As highlighted in our VentureBeat Insight report, Q4 2015 Marketing Tech Funding Landscape Analysis, over $11 billion in venture funding was raised for 323 startups. Similarly, 63 analytics startups were also funded for over $1.4 billion. In fact, 2015 was a record year for martech and 2016 shows not even a hint of slowing down.

We’re now putting the final touches the Q1 martech investment report that will cover the last three months. Short story: the upward trend continues. More money was invested, more diverse partners and investors were present; and fresh funding is keeping pace with acquisitions.

It’s true growth capital investments cooled down in tech near the end of the year, but a number of factors contributed such as fluctuating financial markets, markdowns from institutional investors, global conflict, and more. The real takeaway is that investors are valuing revenue over growth; a pivotal distinction that’s shaping 2016 as we speak.

So then, where are investors spending their money on for 2016?

Our extensive Q1 2016 report is nearing completion and will be filled with the same insightful analysis that guided you to success before. In the meantime, sign up for webinar and receive an elaborate and comprehensive discussion on the VC landscape and how to make your business appealing to investors.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

Which types of companies are gaining funding, and where in the marketing tech universe they fit.

Where we’re seeing the biggest areas of consolidation.

Who the most involved / most active VCs are.

Implications for investors, vendors, and most importantly marketing technology buyers and users.

What you need to do to get noticed by top VCs, straight from investors.

Speakers:

Jon Cifuentes, analyst, VentureBeat

Ravi Belani, Managing Partner, Alchemist Accelerator

Adam J Plotkin, Partner, ff Venture Capital

Moderator:

Wendy Schuchart, moderator, VentureBeat