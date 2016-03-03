In the hyper-competitive app market, there’s never been more pressure to ensure acquisition strategies focus on quality users to maximize their lifetime value. Join our mobile analyst, Noah Elkin, who will break down the most current research on effective UA, and GrowMobile’s Joanna Sammartino Bailey, who will share invaluable tips from the front-lines.

With over 1.6 million apps for Android users to choose from, along with 1.5 million apps available at the Apple Store, it’s never been harder for mobile developers to gain and retain the attention of the everyday user. For sure, the mobile market is prosperous — but it’s also highly competitive.

According to eMarketer, mobile ad spending doubled in 2014 to a near $43 billion and is estimated to reach $100 billion in 2016. Not only that, your app will be competing for installation space against Instagram, Pandora, WhatsApp, and hundreds of other popular apps for space on a consumer’s phone. How do you convince that user to give your app a chance and use it on a regular basis?

In our VentureBeat Insight report, Mobile User Acquisition: How top publishers get the best users for less money, we surveyed 731 mobile developers with over a billion users under their belt on the cost effective ways to acquire users.

Our report showed user acquisition companies are popular — especially with mobile-first app publishers — with the most successful publishers using no fewer than six U.S. partners. Unsurprisingly, Facebook, Google, and Twitter ranked extremely high for most effective UA vendor that supplied quality users at a fair price. However, by removing the larger social/news/search platforms, top-performing UA vendors from smaller companies like AdColony, Tapjoy, and AppLift were victorious.

Facebook makes up 50 percent of the mobile ad marketplace, while the remaining 50 percent are shared among 11 mobile ad networks.

As the old saying goes, “Sometimes you have to spend money to make money,” and the same holds true for acquiring mobile users. Despite a few mobile-first developers trying to raise their numbers quickly with cheap user acquisitions that range from $1 to $3, many conventional companies are spending upwards of $20 for quality users. Those cheaply-acquired users may inflate the numbers, but they don’t stick around.

Even spending up to $50 isn’t unusual for companies trying to expand their user base. And those conventional mobile companies are getting their money’s worth with high life-time value, particularly for those spending between $50-$60, and significantly more for the $70-90 price range. What’s critical is to measure the cost per install against the value of the user over their lifetime.

This is only the beginning for acquiring and retaining mobile app users. By signing up for our webinar featuring Growmobile Global CRO Joanna Sammartino Bailey and VentureBeat mobile analyst Noah Elkin, you’ll receive all the Cliff notes needed to build an effective user acquisition strategy.

The mobile app market will only get more fearsome throughout 2016, so it’s important to plot out a successful user strategy now.

In this webinar, you will:

Explore key strategies for efficient, highly-optimized user acquisition

Gain new best practices for engaging and retaining users while reducing churn

Learn about acquisition-engagement synergy tactics such as: pre- and post-install segmentation, organic growth, retargeting, and reward-based acquisition

Speakers:

Noah Elkin, Mobile Analyst, VentureBeat

Joanna Sammartino Bailey, Global CRO, Growmobile

Moderator:

Wendy Schuchart, Analyst, VentureBeat

