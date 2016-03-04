Watch out, this indie game is on fire.
Sony today revealed a list of the PlayStation 4’s most downloaded games in February, and Firewatch — a first-person, story-driven experience that costs $20 — topped the list, beating mass-market blockbusters like Far Cry: Primal and Street Fighter V. This is a good sign for the smaller game, and it shows that an indie studio doesn’t need to focus on action, violence, and massive marketing budgets to succeed. According to research firm SuperData, digital sales of games bring in $6.3 billion a year.
Of course, Firewatch does have an advantage over games like Street Fighter V in this category since it’s only available on digital. Still, it’s a positive sign for Firewatch’s chances at financial success.
Here’s the full list of the PS4’s most downloaded games in February.
- 1. Firewatch
- 2. Far Cry: Primal
- 3. Rocket League
- 4. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- 5. Street Fighter V
- 6. Need for Speed
- 7. Madden NFL 16
- 8. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
- 9. Grand Theft Auto V
- 10. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- 11. Star Wars: Battlefront
- 12. Battlefield 4
- 13. EA Sports FIFA 16
- 14. NBA 2K16
- 15. Life is Strange
- 16. Unravel
- 17. Battlefield: Hardline
- 18. Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment
- 19. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- 20. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth
Sony also revealed lists for the PlayStation 3, Vita, and add-on content, which you can check out on its site.