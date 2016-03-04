Watch out, this indie game is on fire.

Sony today revealed a list of the PlayStation 4’s most downloaded games in February, and Firewatch — a first-person, story-driven experience that costs $20 — topped the list, beating mass-market blockbusters like Far Cry: Primal and Street Fighter V. This is a good sign for the smaller game, and it shows that an indie studio doesn’t need to focus on action, violence, and massive marketing budgets to succeed. According to research firm SuperData, digital sales of games bring in $6.3 billion a year.

Of course, Firewatch does have an advantage over games like Street Fighter V in this category since it’s only available on digital. Still, it’s a positive sign for Firewatch’s chances at financial success.

Here’s the full list of the PS4’s most downloaded games in February.

1. Firewatch

2. Far Cry: Primal

3. Rocket League

4. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

5. Street Fighter V

6. Need for Speed

7. Madden NFL 16

8. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition

9. Grand Theft Auto V

10. Call of Duty: Black Ops III

11. Star Wars: Battlefront

12. Battlefield 4

13. EA Sports FIFA 16

14. NBA 2K16

15. Life is Strange

16. Unravel

17. Battlefield: Hardline

18. Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment

19. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

20. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth

Sony also revealed lists for the PlayStation 3, Vita, and add-on content, which you can check out on its site.