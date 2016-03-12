With marketing covering more territory and tasks than ever, marketing clouds are becoming indispensable. But figuring out where to start and how to choose can make walking on hot coals a more attractive undertaking. Join us for this quick one-hour webinar and learn what platforms are considered the best — and how they’ll help you edge out the competition.





It may seem a wild idea to think you could accomplish all your online marketing assignments at once. While that may not be entirely possible, marketing clouds can get you pretty close.

Certainly, with more than 2,000 products available in the martech ecosystem, marketers should be using more than a Google spreadsheet to keep track of their online duties. This is where marketing clouds come in. They bring all the functionality you need into one place, in one system of record, with one unified profile of your customers, and one unified, simple user interface to control it all.

To state it more simply: Marketing clouds perform all the heavy lifting of online marketing for you. From smart emails and SMS messaging; social targeting; integrated call center and customer relationship management (CRM) support; data-supported marketing; smart apps, and more, marketing clouds perform the heavy-lifting all in one place.

But despite the benefits of marketing clouds, the complexity associated with them has resulted in slow penetration. Not to mention a choice that can be overwhelming (remember those 2,000+ solutions we mentioned?).

Because of the dizzying confusion surrounding marketing clouds, VB Insight completed a 120-page report about everything you need to know about marketing clouds in an easy-to-read presentation. Based on our report, Adobe, Oracle, Marketo, and Salesforce are leading the marketing cloud charge, but newcomers like AgilOne, Sailthru, and Hubspot are making headway. Surprisingly, IBM has underachieved due to lack of vision and poor integration. Overall, two-thirds of the executives we interviewed for this report showed cloud-solutions to be a worthwhile investment.

