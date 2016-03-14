There’s no limit to the range of emotions that arise from playing games. Yet if most stock photos are anything to go by, pure excitement is the most common expression when someone’s caught up in the latest pretend Xbox One or PlayStation 4 game.

I asked some well-known developers and personalities to express themselves in the stock-photo style. Folks like David Jaffe opted for authentic reenactments of how they look when they’re playing at home while developers like Hideo Kojima chose more unorthodox impressions.