Wa. Wa wa waa waaaaa.

The Nintendo 64 sidescroller Yoshi’s Story is coming to the Wii U Virtual Console tomorrow, according to a listing on Nintendo’s site. It’ll cost $10.

Yoshi’s Story was a sequel to Yoshi’s Island, one of the best-received games on the Super Nintendo. This follow-up, however, received criticism for a lowered difficulty and short length. Still, the storybook-inspired visuals are pretty, and this was the first game to give Yoshi a voice. It was also nice to see Nintendo release a new 2D game in a time when most of its properties, like Mario and Zelda, were moving into 3D.

Yoshi’s Story previously came out for the Wii Virtual Console in 2007.