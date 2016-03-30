Without a unifying marketing cloud, you’ll be left in the land of silos by companies who are gaining share through omnichannel strength. Join our panel to find out how to choose the best marketing cloud solutions, and how to implement them for success.





The rise of mobile has changed the way we multitask in our daily lives. 88 percent of consumers multi-screen and use an average of 2.42 devices at the same time. Going from one device to the next has become the norm — creating an expectation for businesses to deliver an omnichannel experience to the customer. If one digital channel fails to sync up with another, your mobile customers are likely to log off for good.

So while the good news is that customers are everywhere, at once, the reality is, without a marketing cloud in place to simultaneously handle all your channels, catering to your customers’ whims will be near impossible.

Of course, you can’t just hop on any marketing cloud platform. Deciding on the right vendor for your business demands a thorough understanding and review of the landscape. It’s why the VentureBeat Insight report on marketing clouds was created: to simplify an otherwise daunting undertaking. After surveying 1,483 marketing technologists, conducting 20 personal interviews, and collecting over 150 feature and functionality data points on 19 vendors, our Insight report is one of the best collection of marketing cloud info on the web.

Our report found that Adobe has the most complete marketing cloud solution on the market, but Oracle and SAP are right on the company’s heels. Following those companies is AgilOne, which surprisingly has a massive solution for such a young a company. When it comes to price range, Adobe is very flexible with a massive range of $2,000 to $50,000, allowing entry-level companies a chance to participate. Lastly, Adobe has the most publicly-acknowledged marketing cloud revenue of any company, along with significant scale in our HGdata measures.

This is only the beginning. If you don’t have time to read through our extensive report on marketing clouds, this webinar hosted by VentureBeat’s Stewart Rogers is the next best thing.

But the webinar doesn’t stop at the research. Joining Rogers will be Andy Lark, CMO of Xero, the cloud-based accounting software based in New Zealand. Xero now has over 700,000 users and last year raised an additional $110M in funding. While Rogers will cover best bets from our research, Lark will be weighing on best practices in implementing and applying a marketing cloud on the front lines.

In this webinar, you’ll learn how to:

Choose a marketing cloud solution that suits your operation size (whether small or enterprise level)

Determine the ROI you can expect from cloud marketing

Engage users across channels more effectively

Diversify your marketing strategy through unexpected SaaS possibilities

Speakers:

Andy Lark , CMO, Xero

, CMO, Xero TJ Hunter , Senior Director Customer Marketing, Rosetta Stone

, Senior Director Customer Marketing, Rosetta Stone Stewart Rogers, Director of marketing technology, VentureBeat

Moderator:

Wendy Schuchart, Analyst, VentureBeat



