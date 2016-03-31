Breaking through the avalanche of apps requires the most current tricks of the ASO/AMO trade. Join analyst Peggy Anne Salz and App Masters founder Steve P. Young in this half-hour master class — and learn how to turbocharge your app store downloads.

Nearly 2,000 mobile apps are released on Google Play and iOS on a daily basis. Amazing, but not surprising, considering how dominant the mobile market is. But app developers fighting for the spotlight have no time to gawk at the incredible statistic. There’s so much competition among app publishers and not enough time and memory space for consumers to install every new app that pops up. How are publishers — particularly first-timers — expected to get their apps discovered by the average consumer?

For the longest time, publishers have relied on App Store Optimization as the most efficient way of raising their profile among the public. While ASO remains a critical part of app marketing, there are new tactics available that offer more than just keywords to raise visibility. App Marketing Optimization does more than optimize your app store presence; it optimizes your entire app marketing funnel.

Switching to AMO, however, can be a challenge with the way ASO has evolved to include more “moving parts,” such as titles, descriptions, icons, screenshots, videos — not to mention app stores shifting the rules and algorithms to reward user-favorite apps.

In our VB Insight report, App Store Optimization: Money for nothing, and clicks for free, we detailed the changing landscape of ASO, based on feedback from 475 marketers and 522 consumers.

Organic installs represent 70-80 percent of installs for the average app. In our research, publishers who are actively engaged in marketing their apps acquired 74 percent of mobile installation through organic. The impressive percentage shows publishers can’t just sit on their hands and expect consumers to flock to their app; they have to actively market their app if they hope to find an audience. Surprisingly enough, there’s not much difference between performing your own ASO and using a purchasd service, as the former gains 84 percent of organic installs while the latter receives an average of 88 percent.

Don’t count out paid installs, however, as 85 percent of app marketers said that paid user acquisition efforts benefited their organic user acquisition programs. New paid users inviting friends or boosting their app socially, along with increased downloads affecting store rankings were cited by a third of marketers as benefits from paid installs.

Need a faster way to process all this ASO and AMO info? By checking out our webinar featuring VentureBeat analyst Peggy Anne Salz and Founder of Appmasters Steve Young, you’ll receive a briefing on everything you need to know about raising awareness for your app beyond perfecting the use of keywords.

In this half hour ASO masterclass, you’ll learn:

The tools, tips and techniques to get your app in front of your audience and top of mind with app stores

How to identify the small changes in components, such as you in-app purchase descriptions, that will have big impact on downloads

The differences between Google Play and Apple’s App Store, and map how you should adapt your ASO/AMO strategy for both

Speakers:

Peggy Anne Salz, analyst, MobileGroove

analyst, MobileGroove Steve P. Young, ASO ‘wizard’ and founder of Appmasters

Moderator: