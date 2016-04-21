No matter the touchpoint, the channel, or the device they use, a customer is still just one person. Learn how to treat them that way and adopt an effective omnichannel strategy that unifies the customer experience.





We’re living in an omnichannel world, but not everyone knows how to speak its language. Consumers are transitioning to cell phones, laptops, and other devices to satisfy their daily digital needs. From that transition comes a shift in communication channels such as email, push notifications, social media and messaging platforms. With all the back and forth from users, keeping track of all the touchpoints and engagements — along with the signals and data that follow — can be a real challenge for marketers. By not establishing an omnichannel presence, you’ll likely lose money from customers perplexed by your operations.

New technologies for engagement, tracking, and management have emerged for companies to effectively follow these touchpoints. However, many of these technologies are relatively new and don’t fully offer all the necessary tools in one place. Acquiring the right engagement platform has become a hassle for businesses and hindered their usage. As shown in our VentureBeat Insight report, Omnichannel Trends: Data, platforms, mobile, and commerce, only 34 percent of marketing organizations have focused on using a single engagement platform.

When it comes to using multiple engagement platforms, another 34 percent of marketing organizations use two to three, while 7 percent juggle 10-20 platforms. What’s important to note is that 39 percent of of marketers feel pressure to use more engagement platforms than they can comfortably manage. The frustration and stress related to managing various engagement platforms is why establishing an omnichannel strategy is important for your customers and marketers.

A rising trend regarding omnichannel is the use of mobile to strengthen your brand. According to a New Digital Divide study, mobile influences 19 percent of $1.1 trillion of in-store retail sales. Instead of viewing mobile as another channel to manage, think of how mobile could be used to enhance your own channel. Point Inside estimates that 10 to 30 percent of consumers in-store fail to make a purchase of a stocked item simply because they’re unable to find what they want. Mobile addresses this. Retailers like Target and Walmart rectified the problem by rolling out iBeacons that enabled a “store mode” to show customers where to find their desired product — improving the consumer shopping experience.

There is much more to say about the need for companies to establish an omnichannel and the challenges that come with it, but by signing up for this webinar you’ll receive the essential Cliff-notes from our in-depth report. Learn how to unite all your channels together for the sake of your business and your customers.

Don’t miss out!

Register here for free.

What you’ll learn in this webinar:

Why today’s marketing automation solutions fall short of customer expectations

How winning omnichannel marketing strategies balance push notifications, in-app messages, email, and social communications

Why understanding users on a person level, and not device level, is critical in mobile

Why “Marketing” is evolving to “Communicating” and how to prepare for that transition

Speakers:

Mark Josephson, CEO, Bitly

Sean Blankenship, CMO, Coldwell Banker

Heather Marie, CEO, Shoppable

Stewart Rogers, director of marketing technology, VentureBeat

Moderator:

Wendy Schuchart, analyst, VentureBeat

This webinar is sponsored by IBM Marketing Cloud.