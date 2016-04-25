Making it to the top of the app charts isn’t just luck; it’s a perfect blend of art and science. Join David Lane — named the Best Indie Game Developer at the 2015 Apps World conference — and others in our next half-hour ASO master class where they’ll share proven tactics to increase organic installs and more. (This is the second of a 6-part series.)

Stop thinking of App Store Optimization as simply being the means to increasing visibility of your app. ASO is not just about finding new ways for users to discover your app; it’s about creating new strategies that will lure users to explore an app they’ve downloaded and forgotten about. And don’t think of ASO as just one stepping stone of mobile marketing; ASO should encompass your complete app marketing funnel.

As we covered in our VentureBeat Insight report — App Store Optimization: Money for nothing, and installs for free — ASO is crucial in building an audience for your app. Organic installations represent 70-80 percent of your installation on average. For app publishers implementing smart ASO, a 20 percent lift in organic downloads usually occurs, which lowers overall cost per acquisition of each mobile user. In some cases, organic downloads may even double or triple a publisher’s downloads.

Whether you go solo or rely on purchased ASO services, you’re bound to see impressive results from ASO. In our survey – based on 475 marketers — mobile marketers performing ASO on their own received an average of 84 percent life in organic downloads. For those using purchased services, app owners achieved an 88 percent lift in organic downloads. With little difference statistically between the two approaches, the main takeaway here isn’t how you’re accomplishing ASO; it’s the importance of actually doing it.

Success with ASO is understandable when you consider that 67 percent of mobile app installations happen after an app store search. This is critical knowledge not just for small business, but for big brands as well — no matter how strong your marketing presence may appear to be, it won’t matter if your ASO is poor. An official Pepsi app coming up third on a Google Play search, following two random apps with the words “Pepsi” and “Cola” in it, is inexcusable. Getting a firm grip on ASO will determine the success of your app out of the three million+ Android and iOS apps you’re competing with.

There’s more to discover in ASO, and by signing on for this webinar, you’ll hear even more about the benefits from some of the most successful mobile leaders around including David Lane, Founder & Managing Director of Fat Fish Games, named Best Indie Game Developer at the 2015 Apps World conference. Lane will explain how ASO was used to increase the installation rate of its flagship game, Bubble Heroes, by 18 percent — and saved time and manpower in the process. Lane will be joined by Mika Levo from Pollen VC, an expert on helping companies achieve greater growth through higher app store revenues.

In this half-hour ASO masterclass, you’ll learn:

Practical approaches to optimize creatives and other key app store elements that engage your audience

Discuss metrics that matter and the approaches to A/B testing that will allow you to determine with certainty what flies and what fails

Tips and tricks that will allow you to drive the reviews that are essential to raise your app profile and appeal

Speakers:

David Lane , Founder & Managing Director of Fat Fish Games

, Founder & Managing Director of Fat Fish Games Mika Levo, Head of User Acquisition at Pollen VC

Moderator