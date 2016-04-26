If confusion is a natural state for you these days in a marketing role, you’re in good company in this hyper-fragmented, mobile-dominant world. Get some much-needed clarity at our upcoming webinar and learn how to prioritize your mobile marketing efforts for bigger wins.

Register here for free.

When it comes to mobile marketing, never settle for quantity over quality. If a poorly-conceived, poorly-targeted ad fails to gain traction, you won’t see better results by flooding your online channels with more of the same. You need to understand your audience; find out what channels are best to reach them, and determine what content will make them sit up and pay attention — and then deliver.

That’s what smart mobile marketing is: A balancing act among scale, frequency, inclusion, and personalization to better serve your users. In our VentureBeat Insight report — Brands and mobile advertising: How to win — we looked over the ways mobile marketers are successfully getting their message across.

Timing is everything. We found that 49 percent of Americans will give you their undivided attention if you can deliver ads that target his or her desire at the right time, in the right way. Another 17 percent will engage with that ad for possible future action; 24 percent will actively check out the product or service you’re offering; and 10 percent will either buy your product or consider buying it. While that bit of info is certainly positive for marketers, achieving this status is easier said than done. It requires data, targeting, messaging, and offers to be on the mark. And mobile advertising offers just that.

Yet, how to select and optimize across the various tactics and channels — from straight-up advertising to sponsored apps, location-based services, social media, notifications, SMS or MMS, and others — isn’t straightforward. We live in a world more fragmented than ever, which is why reaching consumers at right time/right place is critical.

One tidbit we can leave you with: if you’re not investing in video, then you’re gonna be left on the curb. Video on mobile now accounts for 55 percent of all mobile internet traffic. 80 percent of mobile users engage with video, according to Supersonic CEO Gil Shohan. Shohan also said that mobile video traffic will grow by 55 percent per year until 2020; only four years from now. By not utilizing mobile video, you’re leaving serious money on the table

In this upcoming webinar, we’ll be sharing essential strategies and tactics to reach today’s live-by-their-mobile-device consumer. Don’t just throw whatever you have and hope that it sticks. Learn what’s effective in mobile marketing for your audience.

Don’t miss out.

Register here for free.

In this webinar, you’ll learn to:

Create genuine inclusion to boost brand awareness and loyalty across channels

Build multi-channel location-based services to build unique customer experiences

Use smart mobile-video to promote products and services

Offer loyalty based coupons and deals to craft artisanal experiences

Utilize analytics to understand customer base

Speakers:

Rivers Pearce, CMO of Boomtown

CMO of Boomtown Stewart Rogers, Director of Marketing Technology, VentureBeat

Moderator:

Wendy Schuchart, Analyst, VentureBeat