You’ve got a lot of options if you want to be a video game influencer. On YouTube Gaming, one of the increasingly popular ways to do create a rap video about your favorite game.

YouTube Gaming has collected a number of rap videos that have gained a big following. And the Google Trends report below shows Google searches for “gaming rap” are growing.

“Gamers from all over the world have been creating new trends and formats on YouTube to celebrate their passion for gaming. It’s great to see videogame rap emerge and develop on the platform”, said Jeff Rubin, the gaming culture and trends lead at YouTube, in a statement.

(We’ve got our own report on the topic of game influencers).

Here’s 10 of the most popular game rap videos on YouTube, in order of popularity.

1) Five Nights at Freddy’s Raps (1-4) by JT Machinima: 4,984,721 views

2) Rainbow Six Siege rap | ZarCORT1: 2,613,619

3) Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate rap — El Sindicato Victoriano | Keyblade: 1,567,108

4) Rainbow Six Siege Song | Rainbows In The Dark | #NerdOut!: 1,542,097

5) Undertale Rap (Genocide/Pacifist) Rustage: 831,882

6) Far Cry: Primal rap | Dan Bull: 596,054

7) Undertale Rap | CarRaxX: 310,569

8) Undertale vs Five Nights at Freddy’s rap battle | JMBRaps: 131,939

9) Assassin’s Creed vs. Hitman — Video Game Rap Battle: 125,116

10) Halo 5 rap — “Master Chief” | NemRaps 84,752