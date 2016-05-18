Major online porn site Pornhub is announcing today the launch of BangFit, a gamified fitness program that measures how people can strengthen themselves through “sexercise.” It’s like Wii Fit, but for sex.

It’s another hilarious intersection of porn, technology, fitness, and gaming. BangFit displays (on tablets, desktops, or laptops) a sex-based workout regimen with avatars for players to mimic. You strap your smartphone to your midsection using an adjustable band, and the app records your movements using the phone’s motion sensors.

You watch the cartoon images of people having sex and mimic their positions. Players can do it solo or with a partner or two, and choose the sex of each animated character. There are basic positions, as well as more acrobatic and athletic positions such as “Squat and Thrust” and “Missionary Press.”

Image Credit: Pornhub

Through the smartphone sensors, the game tracks the number of repetitions successfully completed and scores and counts the calories burned. The better the users coordinate their movements, the more points they earn and the more calories they burn.

Yes, you too can be as “fit as f***,” Pornhub says, and transform your bedroom into a gym. You can win accolades such as “you’re the gymnastiest,” and you can share these awards on social media.

Image Credit: Pornhub

“Today, due to our hectic work schedules and lack of motivation, many of us do not receive regular amounts of physical activity and lead sedentary lifestyles,” said Corey Price, vice president at Pornhub, in a statement. “Here at Pornhub, we know from experience that there’s one activity people are always motivated to do and one for which they are never too busy. That’s getting busy. That’s why we came up with BangFit, which gamifies sex and encourages users to pump while they hump. Think of it as the Wii Fit for sex. Now users can shred in bed and enjoy some stimulating sexercise.”

Founded in 2007, Pornhub has more than 3 million videos posted and gets about 60 million visitors a day.

The BangFit is Pornhub’s most recent move in the sex tech space. It follows the July 2015 launch of its TwerkingButt, a robot butt that twerks, and the March 2016 announcement of a category on the website offering free VR porn.