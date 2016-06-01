Want to rack up users by the boatload? That’s fairly easy. Want to get high-quality users that will pay off? Not so easy. Join our VB Live Event to learn, in 30 fast-paced minutes, user acquisition strategies that will keep on giving.

There’s no denying consumers have a strong appetite for mobile content. According to market researcher App Annie, the app economy could double in size to $101 billion by the year 2020.

Fantastic news for app creators no doubt, but a larger market also means more developers fighting over a slice of the mobile pie. Current estimates show that about 180 billion apps are downloaded per year; by 2020 that number will be over 360 billion. If you think it’s hard to acquire users for your brand spanking new app now, you haven’t seen anything yet.

The top mobile app publishers have already devised a plan of finding the best users for their apps and keeping them active for years and years. In our Insight report, Mobile User Acquisition: How top publishers get the best users for less money, we looked at a variety of ways famed publishers are acquiring high-quality users for their apps.

We surveyed 731 mobile developers with over a billion users between them about what works and doesn’t work in mobile user acquisition. First and foremost, yes, paying for high-quality users pays off (no pun intended). Many conventional companies are spending upwards of $20 for high-quality users, even going as high as $50. Sure, there are a lot of mobile-first developers spending a measly $1-$3 on user acquisition costs in order to quickly jack up their user base, but to obtain users who will keep your app installed and use it daily, you’ll need to pony up.

One fascinating fact about user acquisition cost is that the time of month plays a critical factor in how much you’ll pay. For example, February and December are known for being very expensive months to launch new apps and acquire new users. When App marketing agency Fetch analyzed 12 billion data points across 100 countries, it found user acquisitions costs are nowhere close to even across the months of the year, the weeks of the month, or even the days of the week. So, pay attention to when you’re releasing your app, as it could make a world of difference.

