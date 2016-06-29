Nathan Drake and friends have some new reasons to shoot each other silly.

Naughty Dog released the first major update to the multiplayer for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, the hit third-person shooter on PlayStation 4. According to the developer, 1.8 million have played the multiplayer mode so far. New content can keep them engaged and encourag people who’ve only gone through the single-player to try the competitive side of the game. Uncharted 4 sold 2.7 million copies in one week, and a lot of owners haven’t tried the multiplayer out at all.

The update notably adds a leveling system.

“One of the most significant pieces of feedback we’ve received was that Uncharted 4 multiplayer did not release with a Level System,” Naughty Dog explains on the PlayStation Blog. “We’re glad to say that we are addressing this in 1.08, which introduces a system that many of you will be familiar with. Our Level System features 70 levels, with each level awarding you with items ranging from Relics to Chests [which contain items like guns, boosters, and cosmetics]. Every five levels you will earn a vanity item that cannot be attained through any other method. They are unique and a great way to show off your veteran status.”

Leveling systems have been a hit with players since the Call of Duty series popularized them. The constant unlocks make players excited to keep playing.

Naughty Dog also revamped the game’s Ranked Mode by introducing seasons. Each one will last 60 days, with the first season ending on August 20. The update also adds a new map, the Sunken Ruins, weapons, boosters, and cosmetic items.