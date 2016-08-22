Let’s learn a bit more about one the greatest games released for the PlayStation 2.

YouTube channel Did You Know Gaming‘s latest video looks at Shadow of the Colossus, one of the most popular titles released for Sony’s second console. The monster-climbing action game originally came out in 2005, and it also saw a remastered version released on the PlayStation 3 in 2011 (along with its predecessor, Ico).

The video dives into some interesting trivia about cut content and the game’s earlier days as a more direct sequel to Ico. You can check it out below.

Man, I’d love to be able to fight some of those axed colossi.

The long anticipated follow-up to Shadow of the Colossus, The Last Guardian, is finally coming out for the PlayStation 4 on October 25. Just like with Ico and Shadow of the Colossus, it is not a direct sequel, but the game will share thematic and visual similarities with developer Team Ico’s other projects.