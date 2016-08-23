Omnichannel is one of those words you may love to hate. But love or hate it, reaching customers effectively wherever they are, using whichever device they choose in the moment, is today’s marketing reality. Find out how personalization strategies — and improving on them — will enable you to effectively engage consumers.

With 98 percent of Americans switching between devices in a single day, marketers must improve on the way they stay connected with today’s consumers. Millennials are all about living in the now. They’re hungry for content that’s relevant to their interests and delivered exactly when they need it. That’s the job that lies ahead of omnichannel marketers as they attempt to reach users through methods of in-app messaging, push notifications, email, social posts, and more.

When all goes according to plan, omnichannel personalization is a clear winner for consumers, marketers, and retailers. As illustrated by Business 2 Community, companies with an omnichannel customer engagement strategy retain on average 89 percent of their customers. But companies with weak omnichannel customer engagement manage to retain only 33 percent of their customers. Shoppers who shop online and in-store have a 30 percent higher LTV than those who only use a single channel. Finally, when it comes to researching what to buy, 71 percent of shoppers cited smartphones as their most important shopping tool.t

So, it’s clear that a strong omnichannel presence gets results. Which brings up the question: Why isn’t everyone doing it?

As expected, it’s not because there are marketers out there who refuse to take on omnichannel marketing; it’s because they don’t exactly know how. With customer touch points multiplying, it’s becoming harder for companies to act as sophisticated buyers and users of new technologies that enable an omnichannel approach. In our VentureBeat Insight report, Omnichannel Trends: Data, platforms, mobile, and commerce, 34 percent of marketing organizations have focused solely on a single engagement platform. Significantly, 39 percent of marketers feel pressured to use more engagement platforms than they can comfortably manage. When you’re uncomfortable using new technology, there’s no doubt mistakes will be made, and that means money lost for your business.

For your omnichannel personalization strategy to work, marketers need to be comfortable and confident in juggling these different online channels in order to provide a personalized customer experience — that works. In our upcoming VB Live event, you’ll learn which tools to use for capturing consumers and turning them into longtime customers, no matter which device they turn to, or which channel they show up on.

Webinar attendees will learn how to:

Understand omnichannel engagement and personalization strategies

Create a segment of one approach to marketing

Enable collaborative filtering

Build custom email campaigns that increase customer engagement

