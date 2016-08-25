New console and PC game studios don’t come along every day. But a new one just popped up in London: Good Catch, a new division of global content production firm Endemol Shine Group. Good Catch’s first game is Black & White Bushido.

The game is a two-dimensional samurai sword-fighting brawler for up to four players. It’s like taking the “gentle game of hide and seek and injecting it with razor sharp samurai swords.” Each arena is divided into distinct monochrome sections which the two opposing forces, Team Light and Team Shadow, must use tactically to gain victory. You can lurk in the dark or blend into the light before attacking an unsuspecting enemy.

Black & White Bushido will debut this September on the Microsoft Xbox One and the Sony PlayStation 4 for £6.99, or $9.25. It’s a digital download game that is already available on Steam via Green Man Gaming. The console version adds online multiplayer, two new difficulty levels, and other enhancements. These changes will be added via patch to the PC version.

Image Credit: Good Catch

With five different arenas to choose from, players can engage in one of three modes: capture the flag, death match, or training.

Good Catch will consist of the established team from Endemol Shine UK’s Apps and Games division. Anil Mistry, managing director of Good Catch, said in a statement, “This is an exciting opportunity to build an engaging portfolio of games across all platforms with well-known global brands and new games IP. Endemol Shine is a company built on creativity and coupled with technical delivery, Good Catch are well placed to turn great ideas into great games.”