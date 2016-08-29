Blizzard is preparing us for Legion’s launch.

World of Warcraft’s sixth expansion comes out tomorrow, and the developer has marked the occasion by releasing a new trailer. World of Warcraft was once a phenomenon with over 12 million subscribers, but those numbers have fallen for the nearly 12-year-old online game. Blizzard no longer reports those numbers, but a new expansion can bring old players back and introduce new ones to the massively multiplayer title.

The trailer shows familiar Warcraft characters like the mage Khadgar, Sylvanas Windrunner (the leader of the Undead Scourge faction), human king Varian Wryn, and the back-from-the-dead demon hunter Illidan.

Legion introduces Demon Hunter as a new class, and it opens up the Broken Isles as a new land to explore. Players also earn and empower Artifact weapons and join Class Halls, new locations where they can hang out with other players from their same class.