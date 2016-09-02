Update: This story originally listed the release date as September 3, when is just when the game will be playable at PAX West. It has been updated with the actual release date.

Holy incoming release date, Batman!

Developer Telltale Games announced that the second episode of its Batman series will come out on September 20 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is called Children of Arkham. Telltale has earned a reputation for making quality licensed games thanks to its work with franchises like The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Back to the Future, and more. Batman may be the most recognizable character it’s worked with yet.

“Rendered to look like a living, breathing comic book, Telltale’s vision of Batman features an award-winning cast of talent, including Troy Baker in the role of Bruce Wayne, Travis Willingham as Harvey Dent, Erin Yvette as Vicki Vale, Enn Reitel as Alfred Pennyworth, Murphy Guyer as Lieutenant James Gordon, Richard McGonagle as Carmine Falcone, Jason Spisak as Oswald Cobblepot, and Laura Bailey as Selina Kyle,” Telltale noted in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Additional cast and characters will be revealed as the season progresses.”

The first episode came out on August 2. The series will have five installments in total.